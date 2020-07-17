1/1
Chad Kuzma
Chad Arnold Kuzma (Seelye), 33, of Mount Pleasant, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Chad was born Aug. 25, 1986, the son of Robin Clampitt. He enjoyed playing video games, listening to music, and tubing down the river. He also enjoyed tearing apart electronics and putting them back together.
Chad is survived by his parents, Robin and Gary Seelye of Gilbert, S.C.; three siblings, Brandy (Scott) Hernandez of Shepherd, Jerry Kuzma of Gilbert, S.C., and Garrick (Kymber) Seelye of Gilbert; grandmother, Norma Seelye of Midland; grandmother, Sally Jobson of Gilbert; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Chad was preceded by his brother, Mark Kuzma; grandfathers, Arnold Clampit and Larry Seelye; and longtime partner, Leeanne Henry.
There will be a graveside service on Monday, July 20 at noon at Lee Township Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.

Published in Midland Daily News on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
