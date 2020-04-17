Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles A. "Charlie" Washburn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles A. 'Charlie' Washburn

Charles A. "Charlie" Washburn, 69, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born Nov. 22, 1950 in Midland, the son to the late Kenneth and Bessie Washburn.

He was the beloved father of Yvonne (Andrew) Toner, Brandon (Amanda) Washburn and Adam (Penny) Washburn; dear husband of the late Betty; loving grandfather of six and great-grandfather of seven; dearest brother of Ann (Randy) Stonerock and Brenda Firth. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents and one niece.

Charlie retired from the City of Midland, working in various departments, most recently with Water Treatment. Over the years he worked as a fireman, volunteered with the Red Cross, helped with the Boy Scouts, and for the last 25 years enjoyed traveling around antiquing. Charlie will be truly missed by his family and all who knew him.

Due to the current health issues with COVID-19, a celebration of Charlie's life will be held at a later time. Arrangements are entrusted to Coats Funeral Home – Waterford. Memorial donations may be made to Michigan Humane Society. To post a condolence, visit

Charles A. 'Charlie' WashburnCharles A. "Charlie" Washburn, 69, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born Nov. 22, 1950 in Midland, the son to the late Kenneth and Bessie Washburn.He was the beloved father of Yvonne (Andrew) Toner, Brandon (Amanda) Washburn and Adam (Penny) Washburn; dear husband of the late Betty; loving grandfather of six and great-grandfather of seven; dearest brother of Ann (Randy) Stonerock and Brenda Firth. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents and one niece.Charlie retired from the City of Midland, working in various departments, most recently with Water Treatment. Over the years he worked as a fireman, volunteered with the Red Cross, helped with the Boy Scouts, and for the last 25 years enjoyed traveling around antiquing. Charlie will be truly missed by his family and all who knew him.Due to the current health issues with COVID-19, a celebration of Charlie's life will be held at a later time. Arrangements are entrusted to Coats Funeral Home – Waterford. Memorial donations may be made to Michigan Humane Society. To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close