Charles Colby
Charles Colby, 88, of Sanford, passed away at home surrounded by family, June 2, 2020. He was born June 11, 1931 to the late Roy and Ella (Booth) Colby. He married Thursa Wiltse who preceded him in death.
Charles served as a corpsman in the U.S. Navy. He worked as an engineer for The Dow Chemical Co. and at Baker Perkins. He owned and operated Sanford Hardware for 13 years and Lakeside Market for seven years. Charles enjoyed boating, sailing, horse shoes, golfing and going to the casino.
Charles is survived by his children, Sandra Winterstein, Guy (Cindy) Colby, Bryan Rombalski, Terry (Laura) Rombalski; grandchildren, Heather (Dan) Christensen, Tracy Volce, Annmarie Rombalski, Nora Rombalski, April Thocker, Edward Thocker, Jessica Malcuit; great-grandchildren, Carter, Taylor and six other great-grandchildren. He was also survived by his siblings, William (Becky) Colby, Laura Colby; nieces and nephews, Marie, Donna, Everette, Danna, Char; and at home caregiver, Cameron.
Charles was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Ann Colby; and sister, Margaret Colby-Leinart.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Charles at home caregiver Cameron for the wonderful care he took care of him.
A memorial service will be held at Charles's home on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 3 p.m. You are asked to wear yellow in honor of Charles.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Sanford Historical Society.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Colby family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com
Published in Midland Daily News on Jun. 5, 2020.