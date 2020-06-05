Charles Colby
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Colby
Charles Colby, 88, of Sanford, passed away at home surrounded by family, June 2, 2020. He was born June 11, 1931 to the late Roy and Ella (Booth) Colby. He married Thursa Wiltse who preceded him in death.
Charles served as a corpsman in the U.S. Navy. He worked as an engineer for The Dow Chemical Co. and at Baker Perkins. He owned and operated Sanford Hardware for 13 years and Lakeside Market for seven years. Charles enjoyed boating, sailing, horse shoes, golfing and going to the casino.
Charles is survived by his children, Sandra Winterstein, Guy (Cindy) Colby, Bryan Rombalski, Terry (Laura) Rombalski; grandchildren, Heather (Dan) Christensen, Tracy Volce, Annmarie Rombalski, Nora Rombalski, April Thocker, Edward Thocker, Jessica Malcuit; great-grandchildren, Carter, Taylor and six other great-grandchildren. He was also survived by his siblings, William (Becky) Colby, Laura Colby; nieces and nephews, Marie, Donna, Everette, Danna, Char; and at home caregiver, Cameron.
Charles was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Ann Colby; and sister, Margaret Colby-Leinart.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Charles at home caregiver Cameron for the wonderful care he took care of him.
A memorial service will be held at Charles's home on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 3 p.m. You are asked to wear yellow in honor of Charles.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Sanford Historical Society.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Colby family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Charles's home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Miner Funeral Home
2700 W Wackerly St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 832-8844
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved