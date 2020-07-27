Charles J. Prince LongsdorfCharles Joseph Prince Longsdorf, 86, of Midland, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 17, 1934 to the late Ernest and Beatrice (Hoffman) Prince in Homer Township.His parents divorced and in 1944 Beatrice married Glenn Elmer Longsdorf and he adopted Charles. He married Frances Evelyn Smith on June 8, 1956 at Homer Methodist Church. They had 64 wonderful years of marriage.He grew up on and farmed his grandfather's farm for many years and was known as Charlie Sweet Corn for growing sweet corn for over 35 years. This instilled in him his hard work ethics. In 2011 it became a centennial farm. He was a Boy Scout, active in 4-H and FFA. He attended Fulmer School, graduating in 1949 and Midland High School on Rodd Street, graduating in 1953, Michigan State College Short Course Agriculture in 1953-54. He had many tales of living on the banks of the Tittabawassee River with the neighbor kids. He worked for the City of Midland from 1957 to 1964 when he went to The Dow Chemical Co. He retired from The Dow Chemical Co. in 1991 as a boilermaker multi-craftsman. He was a member of Michigan Milk Producers Association, Artificial Breeders Association and active church member. He was a member of Michigan 46th Quartermaster National Guards for six years and Army Reserves for two years. He had been a member of the Midland Genealogy Society and the Studley Grange. Charlie also served on Midland County's rescue dive team for several years. Charlie enjoyed many years of camping and fishing with his family. He also spent time scouring Michigan's lakes for treasures with his aquanaut. Charlie and Fran spent many years traveling in their motorhome researching genealogy together. When his health allowed, he enjoyed watching grandkids and great-grandkids play sports. In recent years he put many puzzles together to pass the time with anyone who would sit down with him.He leaves his wife, Fran; son, Larry (Donna) and their children Michael (Amy), Joshua (Anne); son, Daniel (Morti) and his children Joseph, James (Nicolle) and Sarah; son, Alan (Kelli) and his children Shannon (Davey Hinton), Alana (Kipp Brink) and Katelyn (Matthew Arthur); daughter, Susan (Chad Moody) and their son Jacob (Tonya). He leaves 26 great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry (Barbara) Prince, William (Karen) Prince, Robert (Darlene) Prince; sisters, Artis Longsdorf (Phillip) Zumstein, Charlotte White (Ed) Pinow; sisters-in-law, Polly Prince and Dixie Prince. He was preceded by his son, Steven Marc Longsdorf; and brothers, Ernest, Ronald and Daniel Prince.Graveside funeral services for Charlie will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Darwin Blanchard officiating. Family will receive friends at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Due to the current restrictions, all visitors who are medically able must wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. There may be a wait to enter the funeral home as restrictions limit the number that can be in attendance at any given time. If anyone wishes remember Charlie with a memorial the following are encouraged; Cancer Services of Midland, MidMichigan Health Foundation Heart & Vascular Fund, and/or Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund.