Charles Lee Brown
Charles Lee Brown, of Coleman, died peacefully, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born July 17, 1937 in Flint before his family moved to Beaverton. Charles graduated from Beaverton High School in 1955 and upon graduating high school, Charles joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He married the center of his world, Germaine, on Aug. 19, 1968. His passion for cars had him owning a salvage yard for many years prior to retiring.
Charles adored spending time with his family and making them laugh. He enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren baseball, football, basketball, and was deeply involved with 4-H. When their six children were almost grown, Gerry and Charles began fostering children, which led to the adoption of 17 children over the years. Their family home was often full of children and grandchildren. Charles was always the center of the room with his witty personality.
He is survived by his children, Chuck and Sandy Yanna, Mike Yanna and Jeremy Wagner, Vicki and Bill Newcomb, Mark and Angie Brown, Lennie and Karrie Brown, Roxann and Joe Valley, Rick and Raquel Brown, Marcus and Anthony Koczenasz-Runkle, Bev Brown, Beth Brown, Nick Brown, Justin Brown, Amanda Brown, Erica Brown, John Brown, Dawn Brown, Kevin Brown, JT Brown, Michael Brown, Aaron Brown and Ben Brown; son-in-law, John Dennis; 31 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Barb Williams. He was preceded in death by his wife, Germaine Brown; his mother, Evelyn (Barker) Warner; his father, Walt Brown; his brother, Bill Brown; his daughters, Becky Dennis, Kathy Brown; and his grandson, John Dennis.
A private memorial has been held to honor Charles' memory. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Coleman Lions Club, P.O. Box 163, Coleman, MI 48618. To sign an online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com
Arrangements were made with Cremation Society of Mid Michigan.