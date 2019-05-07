Charles "Ted" McKee

Service Information
Christler Funeral Home
1471 W Houghton Lake Dr
Prudenville, MI
48651
(989)-366-7212
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Charles Theodore "Ted" McKee, 86, of Higgins Lake, passed away at home, Feb. 12, 2019.

Per Ted's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christler Funeral Home-Prudenville Chapel. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. You may express your condolences to the family at www.christler-holdship.com. Christler Funeral Home-Prudenville Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Published in Midland Daily News on May 7, 2019
