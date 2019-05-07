Charles Theodore "Ted" McKee, 86, of Higgins Lake, passed away at home, Feb. 12, 2019.
Per Ted's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christler Funeral Home-Prudenville Chapel. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. You may express your condolences to the family at www.christler-holdship.com
. Christler Funeral Home-Prudenville Chapel is handling the arrangements.