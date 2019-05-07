Charles "Chuck" R. Finch, 90, of Midland, died Friday afternoon, May 3, 2019, at King's Daughters Home. He was born Nov. 30, 1928, in Memphis, Tenn., the son of Charles H. and Clara Gene (Kupferschmidt) Finch.
Charles earned his Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Maryland in 1954. He joined Dow in 1956, after serving two years as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force
. During his 30-year career at The Dow Chemical Co., he was involved with research, development and technical service related to plastics, especially industrial processes related to food packaging. He holds several patents and is the author of numerous technical papers. After retiring, he remained active both as a consultant and an instructor.
On March 25, 1956, Charles married Shirley Peery in Dayton, Ohio. Raising a family and maintaining a house, cottage and farm absorbed most of his spare time. He enjoyed spending summers at Pratt Lake, swimming, canoeing, kayaking, running, skiing, cycling, gardening and reading. He was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, where he served as an elder, a deacon and, more recently, a lay minister. His Christian faith was most important to him, and he will be dearly remembered as a loving father and grandfather and a devoted husband of 61 years.
He is survived by his children, Valerie (Thomas) Bridge of Midland, Gregory Finch of St. Louis, Mo., Steven (Nancy Armstrong) Finch of Boston, Mass.; daughter‐in‐law, Jonquil (Donald Ertel) Finch of Amherst, Va.; grandchildren, Lauren Bridge, Michael Bridge, Shiloh (Caleb) Martin; and sister, Mary Gene Barbera of Charlottesville, Va. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Finch; and son, William "Bill" Finch.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 505 E. Carpenter St., the Rev. Daniel Kempin and the Rev. Josh Parsons officiating. Friends may call at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. on Friday from 3‐5 p.m., and at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider St. John's Lutheran Church.