Charles D. Russell Sr., of Midland, passed away July 13, 2019 at Stratford Pines Nursing Home. He was born March 31, 1945 to Orville and Phyllis (Williams) Russell. He married Karen Hahn on Sept. 10, 1966 in Midland. Chuck retired from Northern Concrete Pipe in Bay City.
He is survived by his wife, Karen of 52 years; daughter, Julie (Ivan) Valley; grandchildren, Cody and Anita; daughter, Vicki (partner Greg); grandchildren, Matthew, Benjamin, Ericka and Ty; son, Chuck Jr. (girlfriend LaShawna); grandchildren, Alana (John), Karle (Manda); great-granddaughter, Ruthann, and step grandchildren, Jake and Alysse Valley. Chuck is also survived by his brother, Dennis (Sharon); and sister, Arlene Russell; sister-in-law, Dee (Gary) Jozwiak; sister-in-law, Rosemary (Tom) Hauri; sister-in-law, Mary Ross; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife's parents; brothers, Gary and Larry Russell; and brother-in-law, Oscar Hahn.
Chuck liked to visit people and drink coffee. In his younger days he liked to deer hunt, fish and go to oval dirt track races and camping. Most of all, Chuck loved spending time with his family.
A graveside service is planned for Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 565 N. Meridian (just north of M-20). Chuck's family will receive friends at the cemetery chapel from 10 a.m. until time of service. A big thank you to Stratford Pines for the care you gave Chuck! Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family. Arrangements for Chuck were entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home.