On May 2, 2019, Charles L. Sargent, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, went home to be with the Lord. He was born January 3, 1941 in Midland to the late Clyde and Vernyce (Warren). He was a graduate of Midland High School in 1960 and went on to attend Baker College of Detroit. He worked as a barber for roughly five years and owned his own shop in Pinconning. In 1969, Chuck began a new career at B.O.H. as a respiratory therapist. This is where he met his wife, Janet (Derocher) and he enjoyed 49 years of life together with her. He would retire from work in 1995 but would stay busy as he spent time volunteering at church, gardening, travelling and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Patricia (Stephenson) and Peggy (Beyer). Surviving in addition to his wife, Janet; are their three daughters, Sarah (Chris) Ralston, Jennifer (Johnny) Henderson and Rebecca (James) Smith
. Chuck was also blessed with eight grandchildren, Joshua, Nicholas, Jonathan, Gabriel (Tanisha), Isaac, Xavier, Olivia and Samuel. He is also survived by two nieces, Peggy (Dave) Mann and Amy Stephenson.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 6, 11 a.m. at Resurrection Life of Midland, 1849 S. Poseyville Road. Pastor James Smith will officiate. A luncheon will follow the service for those who would like to spend time with the family.