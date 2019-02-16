Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Theodore "Ted" McKee. View Sign





Ted was born in Prudenville, Michigan on January 13, 1933, the son of Harold and Irene McKee. In his early years he attended the Houghton Lake Schools and graduated from the 'then new' Houghton Lake High School in 1952. Ted's height in high school (6'5") helped him earn the center position for the All-Conference Basketball Team. Upon graduation, he went into a plumbing apprenticeship in Midland. His training was interrupted when he enlisted in the army and was sent to England. Late in his assignment he met his future wife, an English girl, Daphne Spencer. She later immigrated to the U.S. and they were married in August of 1955. Ted proceeded to complete his apprenticeship, served his tenure as a journeyman plumber, and went on to spend his career in the plumbing trade with the Dow Corning and Dow Chemical Companies. He retired in 1989. They made their family home in Midland and moved to the Higgins Lake area after retirement. Sadly, Daphne passed away, but not before they celebrated fifty-two years of marriage.



Ted was never worried about how to fill his time. His days were happily spent with hobbies and volunteerism. He was an avid fisherman of great dedication. He put in many productive hours in his workshop doing skilled woodworking for himself and others as well. Ted joined the Elks Lodge and Masonic Temple both in Houghton Lake. He enjoyed his memberships doing whatever was needed of him.



Ted is survived by three children: Jill McKee of South Carolina, Dawn (Darrell) Young of Minnesota, and Michael (Ann) McKee, of Midland. He lists his best friend Sandy Hose as a survivor, along with a paternal brother, Chris Burditt, of Yountville, California. Ted was blessed with eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Five siblings predeceased him: two brothers Jack and Harold McKee, and three sisters, Dorothy Kinsel, Ruth Price, and Evelyn Vandenboss.

Per Ted's wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life Service will be held in May.



