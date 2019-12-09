Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Wesley Stuewe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Wesley Stuewe of Farragut, Tennessee, died on Dec. 5 at the age of 88. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Alfred and Florence Burdge Stuewe on Feb. 28, 1931.



He leaves his wife of 67 years, Dorean Armstrong Stuewe and beloved children, Kathleen Zipperer (Ben) of Duluth, Georgia; Charles W. Stuewe (Patti) of Murphy, Texas; and Mark W. Stuewe (Tanya) of Knoxville, Tennessee. Additionally, he leaves nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Shirley Stuewe, brother-in-law Erick (Jane) Armstrong, sister-in-law Lynette Armstrong, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Charles served in the Navy for four years during the Korean War where he trained pilots to use instruments in their planes. After the Navy, he returned to Cincinnati and got a degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati. Once graduated, Chuck moved to Midland to work for the Dow Chemical Company. He was an active member of Chapel Lane Presbyterian Church, serving as choir director. During his time in Midland, he received an MBA from Central Michigan University. Charles and his family moved to Knoxville with Dow Chemical's Hydroscience Division in 1975. After retiring in 1990, Chuck bought and ran the Nixon's Deli in Fountain City.



Although he was a chemical engineer and loved gardening, Chuck's life-long passion was music. He learned to read music before he could read words at four years of age. He sang in church choirs as a 7-year-old boy until 80 years later when he retired from the church choir at Farragut Presbyterian in 2018. He additionally directed choirs in Ohio and Tennessee, played the piano, cello, and organ in various organizations as well as sang in barbershop groups and quartets. Charles was also proud of his role as an ambassador for the Davis Family YMCA of West Knoxville.



Memorial donations may be made to Farragut Presbyterian Church, Farragut, Tennessee, or the Davis Family YMCA, Knoxville, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Dec. 10, at Farragut Presbyterian Church.

Published in Midland Daily News on Dec. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close