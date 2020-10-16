Christina Marie Longstreth
Christina Marie (Holsinger) Longstreth passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. She was born Nov. 9, 1928 in Jerome Township. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Dorothy (Day) Holsinger. On July 19, 1952 Christina married Russell Longstreth Jr. in the Methodist Church in Angola, Ind.
They were blessed with two lovely daughters, Sherry (Albert) Kremer of Ocala, Fla. and Sharon (Greg) Smart of McKinney, Texas. She has four grandchildren which she thought the world of, Amy (Brian) Sanborn, Michael (Katie) Adams, Nicole (Court) Bookhout and Matthew (Veronica) Waidner. She also has great-grandchildren, Seth and Alayna Adams, Grant Card, Leighton Sanborn and Miriam Waidner on the way.
Christina worked for Michigan Bell before retiring in 1982. She enjoyed reading, word search puzzles, playing cards and dining out with friends.
Christina is survived by siblings, Wayne Holsinger, Donna Kelly and Barbara Stevens; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, Russell Longstreth Jr.; and siblings, Dorothy Chase, Amy Otterman, Glenna McKamie and Joyce Bonham.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler in Midland from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will take place at St. John's Lutheran Church, 505 E. Carpenter St., Midland on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. Burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Mich. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
