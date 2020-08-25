Clarence J. Ruggles
Clarence J. Ruggles, 88, of Sanford, passed away Monday morning, Aug. 24, 2020 at Health Source in Saginaw. The son of the late Harry L. and Leona (Rogalski) Ruggles was born in Saginaw, Sept. 1, 1931. Clarence graduated from Arthur Hill Trade School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict. Clarence worked as a pattern maker for several companies, eventually working for General Motors as a pattern maker until retiring in 1991 after 30 years of service. He was very active with Our Lady of Grace (St. Agnes) Catholic Church in Sanford, a 3rd degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Council 8043, and Habitat for Humanity. Clarence enjoyed woodworking, making three legged stools, toy boxes, bird houses and many other items. He built the first fiberglass car in Saginaw in 1954. On Aug. 6, 1955 in Assumption Catholic Church in Bridgeport, Clarence married the former Catherine Giltrop and after 64 years of marriage she passed away on Dec. 15, 2019.
Surviving are his sons, Dr. Patrick Ruggles of Saginaw, James Ruggles of Pegram, Tenn., Terry (Linda) Ruggles of Sanford; daughters, Cherie (Rick) Savard of Sanford, Karen (Dale) Gaudreau of Venice, Fla., Susan (Scott) Reese of Saginaw, Jane Klawitter of Bonita Springs, Fla., Sandra (Chris) Lenz of Wyoming, Mich.; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Duperon, Lillian Kozan; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Clarence was preceded in death by a grandson, David Ruggles; sister, Charlotte Ruggles.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will take place at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church with Fr. Dan Fox, OFM, Cap officiating. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery with military honors being provided by the U.S. Marine Corp and the Midland Area Veterans.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Habitat for Humanity and Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.