Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gephart Funeral Home 201 West Midland Street Bay City , MI 48706 (989)-686-2291 Send Flowers Obituary

Clarence Robert Leser

Clarence, of Bay City, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at home. Clarence was born Sept. 22, 1931 in Bay City to the late Clarence Edward Leser and Evelyn Esther Leser (Blank).

Clarence ("Bob" to all who knew and loved him) graduated from Bay City Handy High School. After graduation, Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during the Korean conflict. After his discharge, he hired into the Ultra Carbon Corporation (now Carbone International) in 1954 and worked as a machinist and tool and die maker, and shop foreman. Bob worked for Ultra Carbon/Carbone for over 40 years, retiring in 1996.

In 1958, Bob married the love of his life, Sandra Kay Berthiaume. They had three sons, Robert Scott, Kevin Francis and Terry Thomas. They enjoyed family get-togethers, watching and coaching their sons and grandchildren in their many sports and activities, camping, fishing and were virtually inseparable until Sandy's death in 2004 after 46 years of marriage. They lived in Bay City all their lives.

Bob was a very good athlete, and played baseball, fastpitch softball, blooperball, golf and bowling, excelling in whatever he attempted. A powerfully built man, he was a long ball hitter on the golf course and on the ball field.

Bob enjoyed woodworking and woodcarving, and one of his greatest joys was to create something out of wood and have Sandy paint it to fit its purpose, whether lawn art for the holidays, home decor or as gifts for family/friends. Both Bob and Sandy were talented, creative and artistic.

Bob was known by his many friends as a kind, gentle man who put other people's needs before his own. A child of the Depression, he was frugal and a "pack rat", saving any scraps from his many projects as they "could be used for something else." Bob was not frugal when showing his love and affection for his family and his many, many friends. He was always bringing baked goods, candy, food and any other manner of gifts to family, restaurant and bowling alley waitstaff, doctor's office receptionists and aides, and any other folks that he came in contact with and liked. If you showed Bob kindness, he was sure to reciprocate. He was well-loved, and will be missed by so many.

Bob is survived by his sister, Carol Sherwood; brother, Eugene (Bud) Leser; sons, Robert Scott (Peggy) and Terry Thomas (Heather). He is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Linda (Kevin). Bob had several grandchildren, Amanda, Renee, Jessica (Shannon), Robert (Andreya), Matthew (Megan) and Cassandra. Bob also inherited two step grandchildren, Mary Jo Smith and Stephanie Boyer. Bob was blessed by several great grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by beloved wife, Sandra Kay; and dear son, Kevin Francis. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald; and sister, Patti.

A private graveside service will take place at Calvary Cemetery and a memorial service will take place at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions the .





Clarence Robert LeserClarence, of Bay City, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at home. Clarence was born Sept. 22, 1931 in Bay City to the late Clarence Edward Leser and Evelyn Esther Leser (Blank).Clarence ("Bob" to all who knew and loved him) graduated from Bay City Handy High School. After graduation, Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during the Korean conflict. After his discharge, he hired into the Ultra Carbon Corporation (now Carbone International) in 1954 and worked as a machinist and tool and die maker, and shop foreman. Bob worked for Ultra Carbon/Carbone for over 40 years, retiring in 1996.In 1958, Bob married the love of his life, Sandra Kay Berthiaume. They had three sons, Robert Scott, Kevin Francis and Terry Thomas. They enjoyed family get-togethers, watching and coaching their sons and grandchildren in their many sports and activities, camping, fishing and were virtually inseparable until Sandy's death in 2004 after 46 years of marriage. They lived in Bay City all their lives.Bob was a very good athlete, and played baseball, fastpitch softball, blooperball, golf and bowling, excelling in whatever he attempted. A powerfully built man, he was a long ball hitter on the golf course and on the ball field.Bob enjoyed woodworking and woodcarving, and one of his greatest joys was to create something out of wood and have Sandy paint it to fit its purpose, whether lawn art for the holidays, home decor or as gifts for family/friends. Both Bob and Sandy were talented, creative and artistic.Bob was known by his many friends as a kind, gentle man who put other people's needs before his own. A child of the Depression, he was frugal and a "pack rat", saving any scraps from his many projects as they "could be used for something else." Bob was not frugal when showing his love and affection for his family and his many, many friends. He was always bringing baked goods, candy, food and any other manner of gifts to family, restaurant and bowling alley waitstaff, doctor's office receptionists and aides, and any other folks that he came in contact with and liked. If you showed Bob kindness, he was sure to reciprocate. He was well-loved, and will be missed by so many.Bob is survived by his sister, Carol Sherwood; brother, Eugene (Bud) Leser; sons, Robert Scott (Peggy) and Terry Thomas (Heather). He is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Linda (Kevin). Bob had several grandchildren, Amanda, Renee, Jessica (Shannon), Robert (Andreya), Matthew (Megan) and Cassandra. Bob also inherited two step grandchildren, Mary Jo Smith and Stephanie Boyer. Bob was blessed by several great grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by beloved wife, Sandra Kay; and dear son, Kevin Francis. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald; and sister, Patti.A private graveside service will take place at Calvary Cemetery and a memorial service will take place at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions the . www.gephartfuneralhome.com Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Korean War Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close