Claude W. Crosby, 89, of Midland, died Tuesday afternoon, April 23, 2019 at his home. He was born March 10, 1930 in Flint, son of the late Lloyd and Minnie (Arndt) Crosby. In 1937 Claude moved with his parents to Midland, (his first ride in an automobile) and stayed the rest of his life. Claude went to work as a pipe fitter and journeyman pipe insulator with The Dow Chemical Co. in 1951, having been employed previously with Venner Oil Co., Midland Daily News, Midland Dairy and the Gulf Gas Station. He was also a steward for the United Mine Workers Association and in 1972 became the Chief Steward for the United Steel Workers Local 12075.
On Sept. 8, 1951 he married the former Norma Finney, the love of his life, and they were married 53 years until her death on April 30, 2004.
Claude and Norma had four children, Cherrie (Dave) Jeffries, Jeff (Gail) Crosby, Beth (Willard) Maybee and Mark (Colleen) Crosby; grandchildren, Chad Jeffries, Shane and Johanna Jeffries, Brock and Amy Crosby, Jake Crosby, Cam Smith
, Tara May, Treasa Lassell, Coty Maybee, Jenny and Adam Gonyer, Angie Crosby and Tad Crosby; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Claude is also survived by his brother, Jack (Karen) Crosby; his special friend, Delores Potts, who his family thanks for his final care; and her son, Ron Potts and his family. In addition to his parents and his wife Norma, Claude was preceded in death by his sisters, Genevieve Hawkins and Ardis Johnson; and brothers, Dexter Crosby and Douglas Crosby.
Funeral services for Claude will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Pastor Carl Trosien of Lord of New Life Lutheran Church officiating. Interment will follow in Homer Township Cemetery. Claude's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6-8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Lord of New Life Lutheran Church or the Humane Society of Midland County.