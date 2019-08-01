Clay A. Williamson Sr. age 55 of Midland, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center. Funeral Services for Clay will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from the Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with Pastor James Smith
of Resurrection Life Church officiating. Family will receive guests at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 am until the time of service. Memorials in Clay's name may be offered to the wishes of the family. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com
where a full obituary will be published.