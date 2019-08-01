Clay A. Williamson (1963 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clay A. Williamson.
Service Information
Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland
4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI
48640
(989)-839-9966
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland
4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI 48640
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland
4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI 48640
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Clay A. Williamson Sr. age 55 of Midland, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center. Funeral Services for Clay will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from the Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with Pastor James Smith of Resurrection Life Church officiating. Family will receive guests at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 am until the time of service. Memorials in Clay's name may be offered to the wishes of the family. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com where a full obituary will be published.
Published in Midland Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.