Clay Williams
Clay Williams, beloved family patriarch, organized his final family gathering as he peacefully transitioned to a better place. Clayton Sidney Williams, 83, years young, passed away Nov. 1, 2020 at Independence Village in Midland, surrounded by loving family. Son of Sidney and Darlene Williams and husband to Joanie Williams (deceased), he will ever be remembered as brother to Joyce Cagle and her husband Lonnie Cagle; and father to Kathy (Robert Horsley), Michael, Kim (Gregg McLean), Stephen (Holly Williams) and Brad (Jennie Williams); brother-in-laws, John and Jimmy Miller. He will always be "Grandpa Clay" to his 12 treasured grandchildren and "Great-Grandpa" to four cherished great grandkids. Clay will also be missed by loving partner, Kathy Canady and her family since they have become very close in the years since Joanie passed.
Clay was born in Oakland, Calif., Sept. 9, 1937. He graduated from Oakland Tech High School in 1955. Clay attended University of California at Davis where he graduated with a bachelor of science in range management in 1960. He received a deferral from the ROTC program to earn his Ph.D. at the University of Wyoming. He studied the migration of elk in the Shoshone National Forest, which became a place of peace and serenity for him throughout the years. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Chemical Corps before joining The Dow Chemical Co. in 1965. During his honorable service in the U.S. Army, Clay met the love of his life, Joanie, and they would transition together from military service to begin a life together working for Dow Chemical first in Minneapolis, Minn. then moving to long-time home, Midland. A loyal company and family man, Clay served Dow Chemical for over 27 years, during which time he was named to the role of vice president of Global Agricultural Products and the business segment that eventually became DowElanco under his leadership. Many coworkers and
neighbors became lifelong friends during the course of evening dinners and fun hosted by Clay and Joanie.
Clay was a sportsman who loved friendly competition and it showed in his tennis, snow skiing, golf, water sports and fishing. Capturing every day as a gift, Clay showed the whole family how to enjoy life and have fun, especially during their family vacations. In 2007, Clay lost Joanie, the love of his life. While they say lightning rarely strikes the same place twice, Clay luckily was love-struck again when he began seeing Kathy Canady on the tennis court. Soon family vacations grew bigger and better.
Clay will join his loving wife, Joanie; and grandson, Brent Romain, who passed before him and are no doubt welcoming him to a heavenly reunion.
The family is planning a memorial service at a later date. Please post to the Smith-Miner Funeral Home website (www.smithminer.com
) if you have memories or would like to attend the future memorial service.
Please include your email or postal address. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:www.midlandfoundation.org/fund/brent-l-romain-endowed-scholarship-fund-444/
or www.usvetsinc.org/how-to-help/donate-now/