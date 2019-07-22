Cliff Robert Dawson, 58 of Midland, passed away unexpectedly Friday morning, July 19, 2019 at the MidMichigan Medical Center. He was born March 11, 1961 in Marquette and was raised by his father and mother Jack and Gladys Dawson in Republic. As a young child, Cliff's mother Gladys passed away and his father remarried the woman he would come to know and love as his mother, Marion. He graduated from Republic High School and went on to attend the University of Michigan for a year before transferring to Northern Michigan University. Cliff later enlisted in the United States Army and served until his discharge. After his military obligation was completed, Cliff worked as a waiter and a cook for various restaurants. He was most recently employed by Shier's Deli and Catering, a place he truly loved to be. In 1989, Cliff married the former Nanci David and together they had two sons. Although the relationship did not last, he always cared for her deeply. Cliff was a sports enthusiast and an avid Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Pistons fan. He always enjoyed playing basketball and continued to do so until he was no longer able to. Cliff enjoyed all forms of entertainment from music to movies and saw himself as an aficionado, giving recommendations to anyone willing to listen. He was also a lover of animals and will be greatly missed by his two dogs Gadget and Gizmo.



Cliff is survived by his sons Matt (fiancée Ashley McDaniel) Dawson and Nick Dawson as well as their mother Nanci Klein. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack Dawson, Gladys Dawson, and Marion Dawson.



In accordance with Cliff's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial celebration will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Emerson Park Shelter C . Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.