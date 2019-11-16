Clifford Eugene Belonga, 94, of Clare, passed away Nov. 9, 2019.
Clifford was born Feb. 23, 1925 to Howard and Edna Belonga in Tomahawk, Wis. His family transplanted to Marinette, Wis. when he was a young child and it is Marinette that he always called his hometown. He served his country in the U.S. Navy
during World War II
.After returning to Marinette from war, he met Joan C. Martindale. They wed in 1947 and spent 59 years together before Joan's passing in 2006.
Their marriage was blessed by the births of four children, Michael (Cynthia) Belonga, Priscilla (David) Hinze, Kathy Belonga, and Annette (Greg)Belonga. They were further blessed by nine grandchildren, Jeanine (David) Hegg, Mark (Andrea) Belonga, Kimberly (Mark) Wiersema, Diane (Lito) Lozado, Paul (Lisa) Hinze, Todd Belonga-Stange, Scott (Katie) Hinze, Christopher (Brittany) Stewart and Jeremiah Stumpfig. Clifford lived to see another generation as he is survived by 19 great-grandchildren.Clifford and Joan transplanted to Detroit in 1951 where he landed a job at General Motors
Hydramatic Division, kicking off a 32-year career, rising through the ranks, distinguishing himself and retiring early. His career gave him great satisfaction and many long term friends.After retiring, he spent many years volunteering to deliver food to shut-ins and helping to organize activities at a senior center. He enjoyed long walks, reading and beating the contestants on Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy from his easy chair.Clifford was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joan; brother, Robert Belonga; sisters, Carol ( Robert) Brukardt and Lois (Robert) Galarneau; stepbrother, Dick (Yvonne) Belonga; many brothers and sisters-in-law; and great-grandson, Gabriel Hinze .He is survived by his sister, Beverly (Donald) Boerschinger; half sister, Brenda (Mike) Massio; stepbrother, Don (Carol) Belonga; his children, grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.The family will have a private interment at Forest Home Cemetery in Marinette Wisconsin. A memorial service will be held in the spring at a time and location to be announced.Memorial gifts can be sent to to find a cure for Parkinson's.