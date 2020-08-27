Clinton Beuscher

Clinton BeuscherClinton John Beuscher, 97, of Midland, died Wednesday morning, Aug. 26, 2020, at Candlestone Assisted Living in Midland. He was born July 8, 1923, in Bonfield, Ill., son of the late Bessie (Roeder) and the Rev. William Beuscher.Clinton and Juanita Worner were married May 25, 1946. To this 74 year union, three daughters were born, Leah (John, deceased) Northup, Lynn (Gary) Holt and Laurel (James) Campbell. They also have five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Clint was preceded in death by his brother, Howard Beuscher.He graduated from Freeport High School in Illinois, the class of 1941. He spent two years as an Air Force navigator on a B-17 during World War II. Clint then returned to school and graduated from North Central College in Naperville, Ill. in 1949 where he received his bachelor of arts degree in chemistry. He served several companies as an analytical chemist over the next 35 years including ITT, Magnavox and then retired in 1985 from Galileo Electro Optics in Sturbridge, Mass. He and Juanita moved to Midland in 1998 where they have enjoyed many happy years of retirement.No services for Clinton are planned at this time. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Missions Program of First United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been provided by Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland.