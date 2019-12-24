Clyde W. "Bill" Corbett, 93, of Midland, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Dec. 22, 2019 at Stratford Pines. He was born March 30, 1926 to the late Jack and Eleanor (Davis) Corbett. On April 17, 1948 he married Mildred Jean Lefler and they had 71 wonderful years together.
Bill serviced his country honorably in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II
. Bill worked as an electrician retiring in 1988. He was a long-term member of St. Brigid of Kildare Church. Bill enjoyed hunting, bowling, camping but he loved gardening and his family most of all.
Bill is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Linda (Tom) Patterson, Sue Corbett, Randy Corbett; and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Corbett, Leo Trahon and Elizabeth "Betty" Trogan.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Smith
-Miner Funeral Home with Deacon Daniel Corbat officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 10 am until the time of service. Entombment will take place at Chapel Hill Mausoleum.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the American Kidney Foundation or St. Brigid of Kildare.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home