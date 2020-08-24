Colleen 'Pat' Conner Crane
Colleen "Pat" Conner Crane, 75, of Midland, passed away peacefully Aug. 20, 2020, surrounded by family. Pat was born on Aug. 19, 1945 in Midland to the late Donald Lawrence Conner and Claire Collins Conner. She married Roland E. Crane at Memorial Presbyterian Church in Midland on September 4, 1969 and enjoyed nearly 51 years of blissful marriage. She attended Midland county schools, graduating from Midland High School in 1963, and was a graduate of Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., where she made many life-long friends.
Pat was proud to be a life-long Midland resident and was very involved in the community. She was an active member of the League of Woman Voters and the Midland Monday Club. She was a key organizer of Midland High School's Class of '63 reunions, and an enthusiastic fan of the Midland Center for the Arts, Dow Gardens, the Farmers Market and Grace A. Dow Memorial Library.
She began her career in advertising, but subsequently devoted her life to serving others. She was heavily involved with the Presbyterian church on a local and national level. Pat was an ordained Elder on the Session of Memorial Presbyterian Church. She was a devoted youth fellowship advisor who loved to plan and be on the road toward retreats, work camps, and projects. She and her family often slept on gym floors, in tents and on church pews. Pat chaired several committees in the Presbytery of Lake Huron, serving a term as moderator, and served on committees for the Synod of the Covenant. Pat was an integral part of planning committees for annual and triennial youth empowerment and community building conventions such as the Alma Youth Mix, the Youth Symposium, the Montreat Youth Conference (N.C.), and the Presbyterian Youth Triennium.
Pat was affectionately dubbed "Babs" by her children and grandchildren. She loved reading, genealogy, gardening, art and antiques, supporting local artists and small businesses, spending time with friends and family, swimming in Wixom Lake and walking the beaches of Sanibel Island, Fla. and the Outer Banks, N.C. She would just as often pick up interesting shells as she would gather other people's trash in an effort to protect our beaches.
Pat loved her family and multi-generational friends completely and fiercely. Her greatest gift was her compassion. She was a ready listener, a hugger, an always-ready helping hand, a mender and a friend to all. No one was a stranger. She was also a ferocious advocate for the forgotten, the cast off, and the undervalued of the world.
Whether it was taking on social injustices, weeding the garden or picking up trash on the beach, every day she brought a bit of calm and goodness to a noisy world. Pat was the wife, mom, grandmom and friend that everyone deserves.
She is survived by her husband, Roland; son, Michael; daughters, Jennifer (Nathan) Harms and Angela (David) Bruder; brother, Donn (Melinda) Conner; cousins, Sheila and Stephen (Teresa) Conner; grandchildren, Grace and Claire Crane, Kate and Connor Harms, Daniel (Brittany) and Joel (Evelin) Bruder, Alina (Brock) Barnett; as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and Annie, the fluffy horse barn rescue cat.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Midland Area Community Foundation, https://www.midlandfoundation.org/
or a charity of your choosing.