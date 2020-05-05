Colleen M. Malenfant
Colleen M. Malenfant, 70, of Midland, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Brittany Manor. The daughter of the late Michael E. and Dorothy A. (Kwilinski) McPhillips was born June 13, 1949 in Bay City. On April 9, 1988, she married Charles Malenfant at St. Brigid's Catholic Church in Midland. Colleen worked many years as a clerk for Chemical Bank.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Malenfant of Midland; siblings, Michael (Laurel) McPhillips, John (Patricia) McPhillips, Maureen Blocker, Mary McPhillips, Dennis McPhillips, Joseph McPhillips and Jerome (companion Janet) McPhillips; along with Charles' children, Jennifer Ripple and Charles J. Malenfant.
In addition to her parents, Colleen was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia McPhillips.
Private burial has taken place in St. Anthony's Cemetery in Fisherville and a service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Colleen's name may be offered to the American Cancer Society or to the Parkinson's Foundation. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.wilson-miller.com
Published in Midland Daily News on May 5, 2020.