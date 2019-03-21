Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colleen Matilda Kleinhans. View Sign

Mrs. Kleinhans, 91, of Rhodes, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed through Heaven's gate on Monday, March 18, 2019 at her home with her devoted family by her side. She was born in Hamtramck, Mich., Oct. 8, 1927 to the late August and Martha (Greca) Cook. She married the love of her life Kurt Kleinhans on July 14, 1951 at St. Mary's Catholic Church they shared 62 years together. He preceded her in death, Jan. 21, 2014. Colleen was a dedicated member of St. Mary's Catholic Church where she sang and played the organ, was a member of the Altar Society, and taught catechism as well as devoting years of love and labor to support the Church family. She currently attended the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. She will be remembered as being faithful, loving, kind and inspirational. She had a true zest for life and community that was contagious, as was her smile and sense of humor. Her passion for life was obvious in the life lessons she shared: faith in God, love of others, honesty and commitment. Of course, all life lessons came with a prayer, a meal and conversation; wrapped up with music, laughter and peace. Those who know and love her carry these life lessons in their hearts to pass on to others.



She is survived by her children, Russell (Arlene) Kleinhans, Mary (Gary) Hunter, Patricia Kleinhans, Susan (Jim Bicknell) Kleinhans, Kurt Jr. (Diane) Kleinhans, Kathy (Mark) Russell and Edward (Linda) Kleinhans; 15 grandchildren, Rusty (friend Frances), Rachel (Nick), Colleen (friend Chris), Ann, Daniel, David, Shannon (Matt), Adrian, Nick (fiancé Chelsea), Ryan (Brooke), Kristyn, Matthew, Jonathan (fiancé Alyssa), Alec and Eric; several great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews; a brother, Carlton (Judy) Cook. She was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Kleinhans; and two brothers, Grant (Lois) Cook and August Cook Jr.



A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church with the Rev. Joseph Griffin presiding with burial in St. Mary's Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call at Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home on Friday, from 2-8 p.m. A Rosary will be held at 3 p.m. and a prayer vigil will be held at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Colleen will lie in state at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Funeral Home Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home

107 Second Street

Pinconning , MI 48650

Funeral Home Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home
107 Second Street
Pinconning , MI 48650
(989) 879-3821
Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019

