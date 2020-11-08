Connie GlynnConnie Lue Glynn, 73, passed away Saturday morning, November 7, 2020 at her home. She was born October 16, 1947 in Kalamazoo, the daughter of Ervin and Frances Sonke. On June 12, 1976 she married Charles Glynn in Midland. Connie loved spending time with her family including everything from attending kids sporting events and going for drives, to accompanying them on fishing and hunting trips. Her stocked pantry was a favorite of the family, and she kept it ready for anyone who needed anything. Connie enjoyed her bird feeders, extended family dogs, and spending weekends playing cards. She is survived by her husband Charles, children Daniel Glynn, Tony Glynn, Doreen Reel, Charles Glynn IV; grandchildren Afton Glynn, Jareth Glynn, Heather Downes, Erin Mabrito; great grandchildren Alice, Loki, Calvin and Theodore. Funeral services will take place at 1 pm, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler Street. Pastor Larry Moe will officiate, with burial in Homer Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 am until time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Pardee Cancer Center.