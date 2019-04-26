Mom died Monday, April 22, 2019 at her daughter's home in Kentucky after a short illness. She was born April 1, 1939 in Pleasant Valley to Robert and Marion Raymond and attended St. Louis High School. It was there that she met our dad, Melvin VanNortwick and they were married Oct. 7, 1955.



She is survived by daughters, Kim (Dan) Fogg of Sanford, Karen(Gordon) Jenison of Corinth, Ky.; son, Robert (Jaynee) VanNortwick of Coleman; and brother, Robert (Sharon) Raymond of Sanford; 18 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Mom drove school bus for many years then worked in various restaurants until her retirement to care for our dad during his illness. Mom loved her family and had a kind, generous heart for those that loved and cared for her. She lived and died how she wanted and is respected for her fierce decisions. Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Mel; her parents; sister, Luann Cooper; brother, Tom Raymond; and grandson, John VanNortwick. We love you, Mom, and we will miss you forever.



Cremation has taken place and there will be no service.