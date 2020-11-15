Conrad "Will" Pringle
Conrad "Will" Pringle (46) of Danville, CA was born on November 16, 1973 and passed away on November 11, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family and dear friends in the days & weeks before he passed. He was born to William and Nancy Pringle of Midland, Michigan. He graduated from Bullock Creek High School and obtained degrees from Michigan State University (Sociology) and the University of San Francisco (Sports Management).
Conrad "Will" is survived by loving wife, Rebecca and children Andrew, Maia and Alex. He also leaves behind parents William and Nancy Pringle, maternal grandparents Dale and Bonnie Fenske of Midland, MI; sister Brooke (Greg) Schemers of Novi, MI. He was loved by his in-laws, Jeanne & Turney Gratz of Lansing, MI; Lauren (Danny) Leitao of Skokie, IL, and Lynne Gratz (Tyler Cornelius) of Colorado Springs, CO. He was a loving uncle to Anna, Milo, Anabelle, Oliver, Oscar and Alma. He was loved by many aunts, uncles and cousins as well. He leaves behind many friends; most notably life-long friend Greg Yates, and a close group of fraternity brothers from Michigan State University - who have all supported him closely throughout his illness.
Conrad "Will" was a loving and supportive husband and a devoted and extremely proud dad. The Pringle family has traveled & lived in many places for Rebecca's career with Chevron, and Conrad "Will" remained a supportive partner though 19 years of marriage and adventures in California, Texas, Singapore and Louisiana. Over the years he worked as a teacher, coach, and parent volunteer and was a great stay at home dad, managing all of the logistics of 3 busy kids.
He loved all sports - college, professional and anything his kids are playing. He loved music, being outdoors, and had a strong sense of social justice. His 16 month battle against cancer was nothing short of heroic. He always remained positive, fighting hard until the very end.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Danville, CA (arrangements pending). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the American Cancer Society
.