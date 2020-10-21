Corabel Cook
Corabel Cook, 92, of Midland, died Monday evening, Oct. 19, 2020 at Brittany Manor. She was born Jan. 2, 1928 in Midland, daughter of the late Donald and Ruby (Parsons) Morr. Corabel married Jack Cook July 10, 1943. She attended Jefferson Avenue Church of God for many years and later attended Mt. Haley Church of God. Corabel loved Gospel Quartet music and enjoyed playing the piano at home and sometimes at church. She was a very social person and enjoyed meeting new people and attending family gatherings.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Cook of Midland; daughter, Diane (Jim) Combs of Flushing; sons, James (Kit) Cook, Robert (Celeste) Cook and Edward (Marion) Cook all of Midland; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson, Sauyer Evans. Corabel is also survived by sisters, Betty (Lyle) Burger Jr. of Midland and Lois Ann (John) Vickrey of Georgia; brothers, Jesse "Duke" (Carole) Morr and Lester "Butch" (Judy) Morr all of Midland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughters, Merna Marie Cook and Sally Kay Farley; sons, Jack Cook Jr. and Kenneth Cook; granddaughters, Paula Young and Ashlee Cook; sisters, Merna Mae Morr and Audrey Sheltrown; brothers, Donald Morr Jr. and Marcus "Boyd" Morr.
Funeral and committal services for Corabel will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler Road. Her son-in-law Jim Combs will officiate with burial in Homer Township Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Mt. Haley Church of God.