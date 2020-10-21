1/1
Corabel Cook
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Corabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Corabel Cook
Corabel Cook, 92, of Midland, died Monday evening, Oct. 19, 2020 at Brittany Manor. She was born Jan. 2, 1928 in Midland, daughter of the late Donald and Ruby (Parsons) Morr. Corabel married Jack Cook July 10, 1943. She attended Jefferson Avenue Church of God for many years and later attended Mt. Haley Church of God. Corabel loved Gospel Quartet music and enjoyed playing the piano at home and sometimes at church. She was a very social person and enjoyed meeting new people and attending family gatherings.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Cook of Midland; daughter, Diane (Jim) Combs of Flushing; sons, James (Kit) Cook, Robert (Celeste) Cook and Edward (Marion) Cook all of Midland; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson, Sauyer Evans. Corabel is also survived by sisters, Betty (Lyle) Burger Jr. of Midland and Lois Ann (John) Vickrey of Georgia; brothers, Jesse "Duke" (Carole) Morr and Lester "Butch" (Judy) Morr all of Midland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughters, Merna Marie Cook and Sally Kay Farley; sons, Jack Cook Jr. and Kenneth Cook; granddaughters, Paula Young and Ashlee Cook; sisters, Merna Mae Morr and Audrey Sheltrown; brothers, Donald Morr Jr. and Marcus "Boyd" Morr.
Funeral and committal services for Corabel will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler Road. Her son-in-law Jim Combs will officiate with burial in Homer Township Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Mt. Haley Church of God.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 631-2292
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved