Corenia Franklin, 78, of Midland, passed away peacefully at her home, Jan. 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Will Ed Skulark and Rosie McElvaine on Feb. 12, 1941 in Vance, Miss. Corenia grew up in Mississippi and later Chicago, Ill., the youngest of their four children. She married her high school sweetheart Ben (Benjamin H.) Franklin in Chicago on Sept. 7, 1963. They moved to Midland in 1969 and raised their young family. She was an employee of The Dow Corning Corp until she retired in 1998.
Corenia was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind her loving husband, Ben; and two children, Nathan Franklin (Ellie) of Bay City and Stephanie Franklin Jackson (James) of Brookfield, Conn. She also leaves behind grandchildren, Daniel Jackson of Pittsburgh, Pa., Samuel Jackson and Sarah Jackson of Brookfield, Conn. and Danielle McDowell of Bay City; and siblings, John Skulark of Markham, Ill., Daniel Skulark of Chicago, Ill. and Lorine Samuels of New Lenox, Ill.; as well as numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews, in-laws, and dear friends.
No one ever walked away from Corenia without feeling genuinely cared for and loved. She introduced her children to her Savior and led them by example. She fought the good fight; she kept the faith; and she finished the race her Lord set before her.
A celebration of Corenia's life and Spirit will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at United Church of Christ,4100 Chestnut Hill Drive, Midland with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Corenia's memory be sent to: United Church of Christ, Midland (https://www.uccmidland.org/
); University of Michigan Neuro Oncology Gift Fund; (https://leadersandbest.umich.edu/find/#!/give/basket/fund/335205
); or Senior Services Midland (https://www.seniorservicesmidland.org/
).