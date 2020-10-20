Craig Peltier

Craig Winslow Peltier passed away at age 71 in his Traverse City home on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Craig was born to Winslow and Constance (Holm) Peltier in White Bear Lake, Minn., on November 10, 1948. The family moved to Flint, Mich., when Craig was a child.

Craig graduated from Flint Central High School in 1966, and married Daryl Marie Hyde in 1969. Daryl was born August 16, 1949, in Flint, daughter of the late Louman and Ardith (Franklin) Hyde. Daryl was a 1967 graduate of Flint Northern High School and attended Central Michigan University. Daryl loved horror movies and campfires.

After earning a master's in education from Central Michigan University, Craig taught at Midland High School until he retired in 2004. Craig taught English for over 35 years and contributed to the National Honor Society and athletics program.

Craig and Daryl raised award-winning show dogs and cared for pets their entire lives.

Craig and Daryl had two children, Elizabeth and Joseph. Craig and Joseph lovingly cared for Daryl until her passing on December 23, 2016.

In addition to his parents, Craig was preceded in death by his sisters, Norma Dean and Sandy Sneden; his granddaughter, Laurie Winslow; and his soulmate, Daryl.

Craig is survived by son, Joseph Peltier of Traverse City; and daughter, Elizabeth O'Connor of Austin, Texas and Elizabeth's husband Will. Craig's legacy also includes his grandsons, Maxim, Sean Henry and Murray.

Craig is also survived by his sister, Laurie Peltier of Williamsburg, Mich.; and nieces and nephews. He will be especially missed by Christine Sneden, Teri Sneden and Tracee Crabtree.

Craig wanted to thank everyone who cared for him and Daryl in their later years. Craig left this world a better place because he listened patiently and loved unconditionally. Craig was friendly to everyone, and he appreciated a bad pun.

As a parent and public school teacher, Craig had seen just about everything over the years and never lost his cool. He was the most fun to be around, and he was treasured by his kids and grandkids, nephews and nieces, and countless students.

Thanks for putting up with all of our crap, Dad.



