Craig Stevens
1948 - 2020
Craig Stevens
Craig Earl Stevens, 72, of Edenville, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. He was born June 13, 1948 in Midland, son of the late Earl and Iris (Burlew) Stevens. Craig lived his entire live in Midland and graduated from Midland High School in 1967. After high school, he began working for Steven's Decorating and later Standard Electric. Craig was then hired into Dow Corning Corp where he made his career over the next 30 years, retiring in 1998. Just a few years before his retirement, Craig married the former Loraine Dennis in 1991. He enjoyed spending time tinkering with small projects, making models, and fixing guns, but preferred spending his time outside. Craig took solace in gardening and birdwatching, but especially loved hunting. Over the years, he and Loraine enjoyed traveling and found their way to the U.P. numerous times as well as Arizona.
Craig is survived by his wife, Loraine Stevens; children, Kris (Bryan) Sayles, Erik (Angela) Stevens and Brent (Sherrie) Stevens; stepchildren, Belle Fawcett, Tommy (Katrina) McKinnell, Richard Seer and Teresa Lodholtz; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Shelly (Tom) Davey; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jon Stevens.
In accordance with Craig's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private memorial service for family will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.



Published in Midland Daily News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 631-2292
September 11, 2020
Craig was a great person, and he will be missed by anyone who knew him. We had some very good times together when we worked at Dow Corning Medical Products, Hemlock. Craig shot one of his first bucks at my cabin in Gladwin, Mi. My sincere condolences to his family.
Don Belisle
Friend
