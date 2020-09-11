Craig StevensCraig Earl Stevens, 72, of Edenville, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. He was born June 13, 1948 in Midland, son of the late Earl and Iris (Burlew) Stevens. Craig lived his entire live in Midland and graduated from Midland High School in 1967. After high school, he began working for Steven's Decorating and later Standard Electric. Craig was then hired into Dow Corning Corp where he made his career over the next 30 years, retiring in 1998. Just a few years before his retirement, Craig married the former Loraine Dennis in 1991. He enjoyed spending time tinkering with small projects, making models, and fixing guns, but preferred spending his time outside. Craig took solace in gardening and birdwatching, but especially loved hunting. Over the years, he and Loraine enjoyed traveling and found their way to the U.P. numerous times as well as Arizona.Craig is survived by his wife, Loraine Stevens; children, Kris (Bryan) Sayles, Erik (Angela) Stevens and Brent (Sherrie) Stevens; stepchildren, Belle Fawcett, Tommy (Katrina) McKinnell, Richard Seer and Teresa Lodholtz; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Shelly (Tom) Davey; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jon Stevens.In accordance with Craig's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private memorial service for family will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.