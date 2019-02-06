D. Patrick "Pat" Loveless, Ph.D., 67, of Midland, passed away Jan. 31, 2019 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Pat was born Oct. 21, 1951 in Hamtramck, to Dean and Leokadia (Lillian) Loveless. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Hamtramck, and was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church.
Pat graduated from Frankenmuth High School in 1969 and was a starting member of the state champion football team of both 1968 and 1969. He was also a member of the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame. Pat was a veteran of the U.S. Army
and National Guard where he was an expert marksman. Pat received a bachelor of science in psychology, master's degree in psychology of marriage and family therapy, master's degree in clinical social work, a post-graduate certificate in marriage and family therapy and a doctorate in human services. Pat was also a member of the Psi Chi National Honor Society in Psychology, American Psychological Association, NASW and ACSW and the Knights of Columbus.
Pat is survived by wife, Jeanette (Saxton) Loveless; sons, Christopher Patrick (Alisha) Loveless and Spencer Patrick (Krista) Loveless; daughter, Hannah Grace Loveless; mother, Lillian Loveless; sisters, Jackie Parent and Kathie Bamberger; brother, Rod (Karel) Loveless; step-brother, Bill (Chris) Loveless; step-mother, Merilyn Richards; mother-in-law, Margarete Silberhorn; brothers-in-law, Greg Saxton and Jeff (Kari) Saxton; sister-in-law, Jenny (Mark) Tomas; three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much. He was preceded in death by his father, Dean Peery Loveless; grandparents, Julius and Janina Bardzinski; step-grandfather, Peter Jewzewski; and grandparents, Shores and Dollie Loveless.
The funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. Father Joe Griffin will officiate with burial in Midland Cemetery. Pat's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. on Thursday from 3-7 p.m., and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the , the or the .