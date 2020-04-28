Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale A. Safford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dale A. Safford

Dale A. Safford, 69, of Iron River, Mich., passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay, Wis.

She was born Nov. 6, 1950, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Marie (Kmet) Griffin and the late Jack Griffin. Dale attended Midland High School and graduated with the Class of 1968. She then received her bachelor's degree from Michigan State University and her master's degree from the University of Michigan.

Dale married Klint Safford on March 18, 1972, in Midland. The couple celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary in 2003. Klint preceded her in death on August 13, 2003, and her father, Jack Jerome Griffin on Feb. 17, 2006.

As a child, she was very competitive in sports, which she continued on in her later years. She participated in archery from 6-14 years old, winning state and tri-state tournaments. She participated in swimming and was a lifeguard during her college years. She loved playing in bowling, softball and golf leagues in Iron County. She was an active member of the Iron County Country Club for decades in multiple leagues.

She was employed as a high school librarian for Iron Mountain, Mich. from 1974-1982 and then West Iron County High School in Iron River, Mich. from 1991 to 2007. She assembled high school portfolios for any student who was in the Reporter and gave them the portfolio for graduation. Dale was a member of Grace Covenant Church and member and treasurer for both the Iron County, Mich. Genealogical Society and the Lee LeBlanc Audubon Society in Iron County. She was treasurer of the Beechwood Historical Society and was treasurer of the Wesley United Methodist Church for decades, of which she was an active member until its closing in 2015. She was known locally as the "Cemetery Lady" as she gave cemetery tours every June for the past 11 years featuring local legends, mysteries and heroes of the Iron River community. She made sure every grave in the Iron River area was cataloged on

She was a strong advocate of the West Iron County Public Library, Iron County Museum, the Windsor Center, American Cancer Society, the Reporter and was a volunteer for the local elections for the last decade. She volunteered at youth basketball tournaments and youth track meets. She fiercely loved her children, was supportive of her husband Klint's community involvement, and supported her grandchildren in any way she could. She was always proud of the Iron River community, and she would speak highly of how wonderful Iron River was to everyone she met.

Dale is survived by her mother, Marie Zimmerman of Midland; children, Sandra (Bryan) Safford-Groff of Cheboygan, Mich., Jackie Safford of Iron River, Mich., Holly (Eric) Sargent of Tapiola, Mich., Sam (Josh Perry) Safford of Pleasant Lake, Mich. and Luke (Theresa Lund) Safford of Ontonagon, Mich.; grandchildren, Jayda Safford, Adilee and Hayden Safford, and Bruce and Beau Sargent; brother, Craig Griffin of Midland; sisters, Jill (Ed) Martin of Midland and Rachel Anger of Wayne, Mich.; extended family and friends.

Private Family services were held.

Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery.

A Celebration of life is tentatively planned for June 2021.

Memorial donations may be expressed in Dale's honor to the Iron County Genealogy Society, the Lee LeBlanc Audubon Society, or The Windsor Center.

Cards may be sent to the funeral home addressed to the Family of Dale Safford.

Please share a flower message on find a grave:

Condolences may be expressed to the family of Dale A. Safford online at

Funeral arrangements by Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River.

