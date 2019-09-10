Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Anger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dale Larsen Anger, of Midland, passed away at his home, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, surrounded by his family. Dale was born Feb. 3, 1950 to Russell and Nettie (Larsen) Anger in Midland. He graduated from Bullock Creek High School in 1968 and Michigan State University (cum laude) in 1972. He will always be remembered as being a die hard Spartan fan. Dale was active in 4-H and showed steers at the Midland County Fair. On Sept. 6, 1980 he was united in marriage to Marsha Vernon. He retired from Dow Corning Corp in 2004 after 31 years of service. Dale enjoyed his family, he was so proud of his twin daughters, their husbands and five grandchildren. He loved flower gardening; especially lilies and daffodils. He relaxed by cutting wood and enjoyed deer hunting.



Dale is survived by wife, Marsha; his daughters, Erin (Adam) Ruckert of Portage and Adrienne (James Jr.) Essar of Mattawan; his grandchildren, Aurora and Elliott Ruckert and Wyatt, Jackson and Grace Essar. He is also survived by his brother, Don (Gay) Anger of Breckenridge; his sister, Linda Anger of Kalamazoo; sister-in-law, Lorelei Anger of Indanapolis; brothers-in-law Ron (Kathy) Vernon of Corunna, Chuck (Judy) Vernon of Kalkaska; and sister-in-law Deb (Rob) Robinson of Clio. Dale is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Harold (Clara) , Russell N;, sister, Lois Allen; and infant sister, Gayle; father-in-law, Allan; and mother-in-law, Aletha Vernon.



Services will be held at Gordonville United Methodist Church, 76 W. Gordonville Road, Midland at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dale's memory may be made to the Michigan 4-H Foundation, the Chippewa Nature Center or a .

