Dale R. Byers, 88, of Sanford, passed away Tuesday morning, Feb. 5, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland. The son of the late Cecil and Lucille L. (Carter) Byers was born in Saginaw, March 19, 1930 where he was raised and educated. Dale served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He had worked at the former Saginaw Steering Gear until retiring in 1992 after 42 years of service. Dale enjoyed meeting friends for dinner at Laney's Restaurant in Sanford and going to the casino. On July 31, 1954 in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Saginaw he married the former Jane P. O'Connor and after 54 years of marriage she passed away on May 8, 2008.
Surviving is her son, James (Barbara) Byers of Holland; daughter, Janet (Donn) Fisk of Bridgeport; grandchildren, Jason (Jaime) Fisk, Jessica Fisk, Kyle, Daniel and Ryan Byers; great-grandchildren, Julia and Jacob Fisk. In addition to his parents and wife, Dale was preceded in death by brothers, Eric and Duane Byers.
Funeral and committal services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with the Rev. Dave Kreilach officiating. Private entombment will be in Eastlawn Memory Gardens in Saginaw. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be offered to the organization of one's choice. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com