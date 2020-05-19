Dallas Mowery
1933 - 2020
Dallas A. Mowery, 87, longtime resident of Midland, passed away May 18, 2020. The son of the late Lyle and Lorena Mowery, he was born April 20, 1933 in Atlanta, Mich. Dallas was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his country in the Korean War. He retired after 32 years with the Midland Fire Department, achieving the rank of battalion chief. On Feb. 9, 1957 Dallas married the former Anne Bergman who preceded him in death in 2013. Dallas was an avid sportsman, with an enthusiasm for camping, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed sharing and nurturing a love of the outdoors with his children and grandchildren. Many summer evenings would find Dallas playing senior softball. A talented carpenter and cabinet maker, Dallas shared his knowledge and skills spending many years volunteering with Habitat for Humanity.
He is survived by his four children, Julie Watson, Thomas Mowery, Patti Payne and Mary Jahn. Dallas treasured time with his seven grandchildren and precious great-granddaughter.
Cremation has taken place and a family service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to express condolences may consider a donation to Habitat for Humanity.





Published in Midland Daily News on May 19, 2020.
