Elizabeth Danelle Kristal, known as "Danelle," peacefully transitioned to heaven, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Danelle showed the world how to love. She was born April 11, 1937 in Ada, Okla. to Roland Allen Lovett and Ramoth (Farley) Lovett. A graduate of Salinas High School, Calif., she moved to St. Louis, Mich. and eventually to Midland. She attended Delta College and was on the dean's list.



Danelle was involved in the Business Associations of Midland, Circle and Bullock Creek. She was an Avon district sales manager, and a real estate agent and broker.



A four-time lung cancer victor, Danelle was an inspiration to many especially those at Cancer Services of Midland. As an active member at Chapel Lane Presbyterian Church her passion was purchasing and delivering Christmas items for those in need. She enjoyed Bible study, was a chaplain with Civitan, and chairperson of Emergency Room Volunteers.



Danelle (aka the "Coupon Queen") loved shopping, cooking, dancing, playing cards, giving and receiving gifts and Christmas! Being surrounded by family on Christmas Eve was the highlight of her year.



Danelle was greatly loved by her family and is survived by daughters, Elizabeth D. Kristal of Miami, Fla. and Lana Joy Kristal of Bingham Farms, Mich.; her son, F. Daniel Kristal (Kathy) of Hope, Mich.; grandchildren, Alexander Leckie, Jacob Kristal, Justin Kristal, Kaitlyn Kristal, Jessica Ackels (Matt) and Kristal Garcia; and great-grandchildren, Madalynn and Sophia Ackels. Her son, David Kristal preceded her in death.



After every illness, surgery or difficulty she always said, "I'll get through this. God has a plan." Now, she is at peace and rests in His hands.



The celebration of her life is Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Chapel Lane Presbyterian Church, 5501 Jefferson Ave., Midland. A time of welcoming by the family at begins at 10 a.m. with the celebration at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon.



Gifts in her honor may be made to Cancer Services of Midland or Midland Civitan Club.