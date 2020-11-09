Daniel A. Forbes

Daniel A. Forbes, 69, of Sanford, Mich., entered Heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. after a brief and brave battle with cancer.

Dan is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cheryl; siblings, Faye (Steve) Upole and Philip (Carol) Forbes; children, Jenny (Michael) Muth and Nathan (Lissa) Forbes; and eight grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joan Prowse McWatters and Alvin Forbes; as well as three grandchildren born into Heaven.

Dan was a man of few words and much wisdom, although he had a different spin on that, and would be quick to tell you it was because he spoke few words that people falsely perceived him to be wise! His sense of humor was definitely one of a kind!

Dan attended Grand Rapids Baptist Bible College and Bowling Green State University, earning a bachelor of science in education, and later completed his master's in education from Central Michigan University.

For 43 years, Dan taught history and government (and a few other classes) to students both at Elkhart Baptist Christian School in Elkhart, Ind. and at Calvary Baptist Academy in Midland. His students have mentioned over and again his quirky sense of humor, his love and acceptance of each one of his students, his encouragement toward critical thinking and reasoning, and his passion for his subject. It was his deep desire that every student would serve God faithfully with their lives, and it brought him great joy to see God fulfill that desire as many serve in various ways all over the world. "Mr. Forbes" refused to give up on any of his students, knowing that each one's story is in God's loving hands.

Dan's dedication to the Lord was evident also as he served faithfully in his church community, filling many official and unofficial roles over the years and investing heavily in people. He especially enjoyed his work with the church's missionary committee, and loved hearing about what was happening in different places around the globe.

Perhaps in no other place was his dedication to serving God more evident than it was in relationship to his family. His intentional, faithful, steady leadership and his deep love for his wife and children is a gift they will always cherish.

Dan had a heart of a traveler, and enjoyed a summer as a guest conversational English teacher in China. He was an author, publishing Men Of Magna Carta: Right, Might And Depravity in 2015. He enjoyed music, playing brass instruments for many years. He read countless books on a variety of topics, and was a wealth of information. He also spent considerable time studying and mapping out his family genealogy, and working on various house renovation projects.

Dan's quiet confidence in God, and example of humility, faithfulness and dedication in service to the Lord is evidence of a faithful God and is the mark of a life well lived. Solo deo Gloria - to God be the glory, great things HE has done!

Dan's memorial service will be held Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Midland. The church requests masks be worn by all who are medically able to do so, that families sit together and observe social distancing. There will be no visitation, but notes to the family containing special memories or words of condolence may be left for them at the service.



