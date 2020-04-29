Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Bowen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Bowen

Dan died unexpectedly April 21, 2020 in Renton, Wash. He was born in 1958 in Midland to Gerald and Patricia (Ripke) Bowen. He graduated from Midland High School and received his bachelor's degree in graphic arts from the University of Michigan. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after over 30 years on the job. At Midland High, Dan ran track and cross country. Dan was an artist and he has a painting from high school hanging in the Sanford Museum. Dan enjoyed life and Las Vegas was a favorite destination.

He is survived by his long time partner, Sookmi Kim of Kent, Wash.; brothers, Mike (Linda) Bowen of Sanford, Jim (Carol) Bowen of Midland and Tim (Monique) Bowen of Seattle, Wash.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.

Daniel BowenDan died unexpectedly April 21, 2020 in Renton, Wash. He was born in 1958 in Midland to Gerald and Patricia (Ripke) Bowen. He graduated from Midland High School and received his bachelor's degree in graphic arts from the University of Michigan. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after over 30 years on the job. At Midland High, Dan ran track and cross country. Dan was an artist and he has a painting from high school hanging in the Sanford Museum. Dan enjoyed life and Las Vegas was a favorite destination.He is survived by his long time partner, Sookmi Kim of Kent, Wash.; brothers, Mike (Linda) Bowen of Sanford, Jim (Carol) Bowen of Midland and Tim (Monique) Bowen of Seattle, Wash.; as well as many nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close