Daniel Bowen
Dan died unexpectedly April 21, 2020 in Renton, Wash. He was born in 1958 in Midland to Gerald and Patricia (Ripke) Bowen. He graduated from Midland High School and received his bachelor's degree in graphic arts from the University of Michigan. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after over 30 years on the job. At Midland High, Dan ran track and cross country. Dan was an artist and he has a painting from high school hanging in the Sanford Museum. Dan enjoyed life and Las Vegas was a favorite destination.
He is survived by his long time partner, Sookmi Kim of Kent, Wash.; brothers, Mike (Linda) Bowen of Sanford, Jim (Carol) Bowen of Midland and Tim (Monique) Bowen of Seattle, Wash.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.
Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020