Daniel E. McNerney (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
O'Laughlin Funeral Home
215 W. Adams St
Coleman, MI
48618
(989)-465-1551
Calling hours
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
O’Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc.
Coleman, MI
Memorial service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
O’Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc.
Coleman, MI
Obituary
Daniel E. McNerney, 78, formerly of Coleman, died Feb. 9, 2019 in Clare. He was born Feb. 11, 1940 in Isabella County. He married his wife Carol, Nov. 16, 1985 in Loomis.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc., Coleman, with the Rev. Charlie Green officiating. Burial will take place in Wise Township Cemetery, Loomis. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. Donations may be directed to New Hope Fellowship Missionary Church or MidMichigan Home Care/ Hospice.
Published in Midland Daily News on May 13, 2019
