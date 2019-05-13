Daniel E. McNerney, 78, formerly of Coleman, died Feb. 9, 2019 in Clare. He was born Feb. 11, 1940 in Isabella County. He married his wife Carol, Nov. 16, 1985 in Loomis.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc., Coleman, with the Rev. Charlie Green officiating. Burial will take place in Wise Township Cemetery, Loomis. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. Donations may be directed to New Hope Fellowship Missionary Church or MidMichigan Home Care/ Hospice.