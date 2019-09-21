Daniel J. LaVier, 62, of Midland, died Sept. 19, 2019 at his home. He was born May 2, 1957 in Midland, son of the late Herbert and Betty (Murphy) LaVier. Dan attended Floyd Elementary School, then went on to Bullock Creek High School, graduating in 1976. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Evart for several years and was most recently a parishioner at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Dan enjoyed going to the casino and hanging out with his friends.
He is survived by his five wonderful and special sisters, Judith Getgood, Barb (Jan) Peterson, Sally (Bob) Finney-Smith
, Nancy (Charles) Badour and Becca (Al) Stuck; 12 nephews; five nieces; many great-nephews and -nieces; aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives. Dan is also survived by his very close and dear friends, Ligita Wendt and Tammy VanMillekom, both of Midland. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his brother, Michael LaVier; both sets of grandparents; and his very special animal friend, Benjamin the Yorkie.
At Dan's request, cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church with Steve Lampi officiating. His family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund, the Humane Society of Midland County, or . Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.