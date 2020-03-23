Daniel L. Bartos
Daniel L. Bartos, 60, of Midland, passed away at his home unexpectedly. The son of the late Leo "Lefty" and Mickey (Wejrowski) Bartos was born July 27, 1957 in Midland and was a graduate of Midland High School. Dan had a degree in construction technology from Delta College. He worked many jobs over the years and recently retired to Midland in 2018.
He is survived by his sisters, Linda Coyne, Debi (Tim) Craig, Brenda Bartos, Bridget (Ralph) Hale; brother, Mark Bartos; niece, Kimberly Coyne; and great-niece, Lily Jerome.
Dan was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast. He also enjoyed gardening, cooking, movies and dancing. Dan loved his family and he will be dearly missed.
Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service for Dan will be held later this summer. Please feel free to donate, in Dan's name, to Midland's Open Door. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 23, 2020