Dan graduated from Clare High School in 1958. He served with the







Survivors include his wIfe Carol of Clare, son Daniel McNerney of Maine, daughters, Latina McNerney of Midland, Samantha & Dave Nieman of Cadillac, step-sons, Brian Strouse of Weidman, Jeremy Strouse of Lansing, step-daughters, Angie & Bruce Calleberg of Victoria, BC, Kathleen & Matt Gerow of Clare, step-son-in-law Ray Jackson of Minnesota, 13 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, brothers Bill & Kathleen McNerney of Windover Lake, Dave & Linda McNerney of Coleman, sisters, Mary Bolle of Colorado, Lyn & Rich Ramsey of Davidson. He was preceded in death by his son Carlon, step-son Darron Strouse and step-daughter Tammy Strouse Jackson.











Daniel E. McNerney, 78, formerly of Coleman, died Saturday February 9, 2019 at the Horizon Senior Living in Clare. He was born Feb. 11, 1940 in Isabella County to the late Henry & Dorothy (Burr) McNerney. He married his wife Carol November 16, 1985 in Loomis.

Dan graduated from Clare High School in 1958. He served with the United States Navy from July 3, 1958 to April 6, 1962. Dan retired from the Dow Chemical in 1998. He also farmed and was the Wise Township Supervisor for several years. Dan loved to garden and go on trips He was a member of the Coleman Wesleyan Church and the last few years he attended the New Hope Fellowship Missionary Church in Loomis. Dan would have celebrated his 79th birthday today.

