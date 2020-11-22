Daniel ShepardDaniel B. Shepard of Midland, Michigan died peacefully in his sleep on November 18, 2020. He was born August 13, 1937, which was Friday the thirteenth, but he defied the unlucky curse and lived a long, productive life. His parents, Dallas and Dorothy Shepard, were hard working store owners and Dan inherited a strong work ethic. He was a devoted son. Dan had one sister, Patricia, and they were steadfast friends.Dan married Ellen Baeckl of Montrose in 1959. Dan earned his Bachelor's Degree at Central Michigan University then he and Ellen moved to Midland to start his 32 year career with the Midland Public Schools. First, he taught Drafting and Driver's Education. He taught hundreds of Midlanders how to drive. Next, he was a Counselor, then Administrator, and during that time he earned his Master's Degree at Michigan State University. Dan served as Assistant Principal of HH Dow High School and Principal of Midland High School. During the pay phone era, he reminded the Chemic students "Don't drink and drive, don't drink. You're fine just the way you are. We want to talk to you on Monday, not about you. Keep 20 cents in your pocket and see the light."Dan was an avid hunter and fishermen. He loved the Keweenaw Peninsula of the U.P. and in particular, his own small piece of heaven on earth, a place called Lac La Belle. Dan travelled to Keweenaw often, with friends, his father, son and his grandsons, where together they would have adventures and chase the elusive brook trout. It was a land he truly loved to share with others.Dan was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Center Lodge #273. He was also a past president of the Midland Area Shrine Club, a member of the Scottish Rite, and member of the Order of Jesters. Dan was instrumental with Dick Ware, John Lapp, Bob Beale, and Jack Biggs in initiating the first Shriner's Golf Tournament.Dan leaves behind Ellen, his wife of 61 years, their four children and families, and his sister, Patricia Chargo. He also leaves lifelong cherished friends.Private funeral services will take place Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Chapel with burial to follow in Midland Cemetery. His family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time. Social distancing and masks are required due to Health Department guidelines. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Midland Area Shrine Club.