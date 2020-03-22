Danny Rice
Danny Lee Rice, of Coleman, Michigan, went to be with Jesus on March 21, 2020 at age 61.
Leaving behind his wife, Mona Rice, of forty-three years, his two children, his five grandchildren, his parents, his three siblings, and many more family and friends.
Danny Rice was an avid hiker and loved the great outdoors. Isle Royal, Grand Island, and Munising were some of his favorite places to be.
He retired as Lt. of Michigan Department of Corrections.
Our Husband, Daddy and best buddy, is now in heaven finding more great adventures for when we join him.
We love and miss you so much.
Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020