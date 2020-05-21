Darrell Jones

John (Darrell) Jones lost the fight after a long battle with various types of cancer, the latest being melanoma, May 20, 2020. He was born July 1, 1939 in Caergwrle, Wales to John Albert (Jack) and Nora (Evans) Jones. He left north Wales after school to work in south Wales at British Nylon Spinners. In order to pursue his love of sailboat racing he took a job at Midland Silicones in Barry. Again, in order to move to bigger and better sailboats he continued his education at University of Wales Aberystwyth. He obtained a degree in chemistry and met and married Cilla. He returned to Barry where the company was now Dow Corning Corp.

That began an extremely successful career and started him on the next leg of his journey. They had two daughters, Lynne and Joanne. The family moved to Midland for a 2-3 year stint in 1982 that never ended. He obtained the distinguished level of senior scientist at Dow Corning. He traveled the world to do his job, but it was truly "more than a job." He met and maintained many warm and deep friendships with co-workers, customers and even competitors. It was important to him to treat everyone equally and respectfully. Everyone from CEO to janitor had value and information and thoughts worth listening to...or they were just interesting people!

In 1994 he married his current wife Lori. He retired in 2001 to develop and enjoy other passions like fishing and golf. When Lori retired in 2008 they began a life as snowbirds to enjoy those things together. Florida was the perfect place for golf, bird watching and looking out at the sea.

Those who knew and met him quickly learned that he was an intelligent and deeply passionate person. If he took an interest in something he dove into it full bore to learn every detail about every facet of it...and he could and loved to tell you all about it. If something was worth doing, it should be done right! That passion led him to be Welsh National Champion in his sailboat class. He kept score sheets from regattas and scorecards from golf and remembered all the details. He was a fierce competitor and loved a good race or match. He aggravated many golf opponents with his insistence in playing by the rules and assessing penalties when they were due. He kept track of everyone's score. He loved all sorts of music and was constantly exploring and discovering new artists and collecting CD's and later downloading them. He loved to read all kinds of books, but especially history and science fiction and collected books and DVD's. And that sense of humor! He loved to hear and tell jokes and stories. It ran in the family and will continue through the next generations.

He will be remembered by surviving relatives, first wife, Priscilla (Sheppard) Jones; current wife, Lori (Loretta Sobieski) Jones; daughters, Rhiannon Lynne Jones (Alex Tribble) and Joanne Enfys (Jack) Wolford. Lynne and Alex have a daughter, Seren; and son, Merlin. Jo and Jack have a daughter, Sonia; and son, Rhys. He also leaves two brothers, Andy (Roz) and Tim (Heloise); sister, Jane (Paul) Edwards; and cousin, Elaine Evans. The next generation of nieces and nephews, James, Gareth, George, Rachel, Nicola, Sally, Samantha, Rob, Tasha, Michelle, Lesley, Laura and Sarah. He has also been loved by family on the Sobieski side of the family. It was important to him that all these and their offspring get to know one another and share their passions. He was preceded in death by both parents; and first cousin, Stuart Evans.

There will be cremation with no immediate formal service. That is not to say there will not be memorial celebrations of life all over the globe with people raising a glass or two, sharing stories and jokes. Go out and enjoy your passions and remember him. Those wishing to honor his strength and courage in the fight may donate to Cancer Services of Midland or The University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store