Darrell "Toby" Zwick

Darrell 'Toby' Zwick

Darrell 'Toby' ZwickDarrell "Toby" Zwick, 81, of Ludington passed away peacefully Friday, March 13, 2020 at home surrounded by the love and support of his family. He was born Jan. 19, 1939 in Midland to Raymond and Mable (Clerc) Zwick. Toby graduated from Midland High School in 1957. After high school, Toby enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps . He proudly served his country for three years, spending some of that time in Okinawa, Japan. After his honorable discharge, Toby attended Delta College where he received his associate's degree. He married Adorena Marsh on Aug. 22, 1964 in Midland. Toby went on to attend Michigan State University where he received his bachelor's degree in criminal justice.Toby worked for the Ingham County Probate Court as a juvenile probation officer. He went on to work as the director of Camp Highfields, a residential camp for troubled boys. He then returned to the Ingham County Probate Court as a juvenile court referee. He ended his career with the Michigan Judicial Institute, a division of the Supreme Court, as an education program administrator, retiring in 1998.Toby was a life time member of the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod. His faith was a very important part of his life. He was an enthusiastic MSU Spartan fan. He particularly enjoyed their football and basketball teams. Toby loved to play golf, especially with his lifetime partner Addie. Toby was an avid antique collector and turned the hobby into his own little business during his retirement years.Toby will be greatly missed by his wife of 55 years, Adorena "Addie" Zwick; his two sons, Dan (Heather) Zwick of Ludington and Darren (Amy Hassler) Zwick of Holt. He will also be remembered by his two grandchildren who were the light of his life, Benjamin and Samantha Zwick. Some his proudest moments were watching them in their various activities. He is also survived by his brother, Rodney (Connie) Zwick; and his niece, Elisabeth Zwick.Besides his parents, Toby was preceded in death by his in-laws, Richard and Dorothy Marsh.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the church.The family would like to thank the Village Services Aides and Hospice nurses for the wonderful care and support they gave to both Toby and Addie.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Toby's name may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church-Scottville, Mich.Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

