There will be a celebration of Darryl and Mary Alice Crabb's life together at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3701 Jefferson Ave. on June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m Mary Alice passed away Jan. 1, 2019 and Darryl followed her into Heaven on Feb. 7, 2019. There will be a short celebration ceremony delivered by Pastor Gerald Ferguson followed by a lunch in the church's Gathering Room. Please us join in sharing fellowship and the remembrance of their lives. Donations may be made to the Darryl and Mary Alice Crabb Samaritas Fund, c/o Trinity Lutheran Church Trust Fund, 3701 Jefferson Ave., Midland, MI 48640. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.