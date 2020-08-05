Dave F. EddyDave F. Eddy, 63, of Hope, went to be with his Heavenly Father, Tuesday Aug. 4, 2020 at his residence surround by his family following a five-year battle with cancer. The son of the late Stewart and Arlene J. (Morel) Eddy was born in Bay City, Feb. 2, 1957. Dave had been employed with Steel Metal Worker Local 7 from 1978 until his retirement in 2016. He was very involved with the Union having served as business agent from June 1, 2010 until his retirement. Dave was a loving and terrific father along with an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed motorcycle racing where he was a chief pit crew man, but most of all Dave's greatest joy was playing and spoiling all of his grandbabies.Surviving is his wife of 38 years the former Kelly Anne Galus, whom he married on Jan. 30, 1982 in Kawkawlin Community Church; daughter, Brittany (Wes) Boven; sons, Mitchell (Tiffany) Eddy, Colten (Kaitlyn) Eddy; grandchildren, Josephine, Brooks, Gibson, Henry, Waylon, Ivan; and baby girl Eddy; sisters, Judy (David) Myers, Joyce (Gordie) Gallandt, Janet Eddy (Bob); in-laws, Cindy Foor, Carl (Ann) Galus, Mark (Ann) Galus, Gary Wiess, Carrie (Joe) Daniels; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by brothers, Stew and Mark; in-laws, Jill Wiess and Rod Foor.Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at Christian Celebration Center with Pastor Dean Grabill officiating. Interment will follow in New Hope Township Cemetery. Family will receive guests at the CHURCH on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and the requirement of facial covering will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Beacon of Hope Pregnancy Care in Bay City or the wishes of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.