David Charles Walker, 50, of Midland, passed away at home after a lengthy battle with kidney cancer. He was born Feb. 10, 1969 in Detroit to David and Karyn (Ames) Walker.
David was an operator at The Dow Chemical Co. for 20 years. He loved golfing, traveling, camping, watching movies and attending sporting events.
David is survived by his son, Dawson; mother, Karyn; stepfather, Nelson Wagner; brother, Chris Walker; sister, Norma Stuart; and nephew, Daniel Athey.
David was preceded in death by his son, Taylor James Walker; father, David Charles; grandparents, David and Mary Louise (Clifton) Walker and Henry and Lillian Ames.
Per David's wishes, cremation has taken place. No service will be held.
Those planning an expression sympathy may wish to consider U of M Mott's Children's Hospital.
Online condolences may be left at smithminer.com